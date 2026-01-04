Sunday, January 04, 2026

The Free Press

If some other outlet had published, these fearless newspapers would've taken the lead in denouncing them.
The New York Times and Washington Post learned of a secret US raid on Venezuela soon before it was scheduled to begin Friday night — but held off publishing what they knew to avoid endangering US troops, two people familiar with the communications between the administration and the news organizations said.
Outlets will happily lie to their readers.

Technically true, I suppose, but we aren’t supposed to be playing by clever lawyering rules.

People were killed, including civilians, in a clearly illegal (domestic, international) attack, but nonetheless.
by Atrios at 09:30