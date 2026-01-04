The Free Press

The New York Times and Washington Post learned of a secret US raid on Venezuela soon before it was scheduled to begin Friday night — but held off publishing what they knew to avoid endangering US troops, two people familiar with the communications between the administration and the news organizations said.Outlets will happily lie to their readers.
Technically true, I suppose, but we aren’t supposed to be playing by clever lawyering rules.
People were killed, including civilians, in a clearly illegal (domestic, international) attack, but nonetheless.