What Is It All About Then

Maduro didn't really win the election, but the nice Peace Prize-winning lady who really won doesn't get to be in charge because she doesn't have support. It is about Maduro's tyranny, but we are putting the person who ran the security services in charge. It is about fentanyl, but somehow that doesn't appear in the charges. It is because I am going to take all the oil, and when I say this all the journalists pretend not to hear it.
The confusion is perfect for our Sensible pundits, as inventing their own reasons for wars is their favorite activity.