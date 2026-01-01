Thursday, January 01, 2026

This Is Almost As Bad As The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders Was Politely Asked To Leave A Restaurant

"This" could apply to many things at the moment, but that episode was a reminder of about how some people matter (friends of Maggie Haberman) and some people don't, and no amount of pointing this out will change this perspective for many people in the elite discourse.

"They" are capable of getting mad about things (their friends facing mild social discomfort), objectively, while only activists are concerned with things like "immigrant concentration camps."

"The Left have an unfortunate tendency towards political violence," I muse, as I read about the torture camps established by my favorite political sources.

Of course there are good reporters doing things like reporting about torture camps.  But as I used to say a lot, there is the news and then there is the talking about the news. The people who talk about the news shape what is seen as important, what is emphasized.


by Atrios at 13:30