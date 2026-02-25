Its "creators" (freaky tech weirdos) are basically an apocalypse cult, so this is no surprise.
Leading AIs from OpenAI, Anthropic and Google opted to use nuclear weapons in simulated war games in 95 per cent of cases
[Insert obligatory WarGames joke here]
The longtermist "effective altruism" guys were all in on destroying civilization so that their group chat could emerge from stasis in a few million years to find paradise.
No this never made any sense.
[I bet The Kids Today don't even watch WarGames]