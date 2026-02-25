The Opposition

The reasons are pretty obvious.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have been working behind the scenes to try to prevent a vote on Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie’s Iran war powers resolution – a measure that would require every member of Congress to go on the record about a potential U.S. war with Iran.
Plenty of Democrats support bombing the shit out of Iran and then forgetting about it 5 minutes later. Another bunch don't want to be on the record either way.
It is extra funny as Dem leadership only makes process arguments (you must ask Congress nicely, Mr. President) against attacking Iran, even though they work to prevent Congressional input.
Leadership at odds with Dem voters isn't sustainable.