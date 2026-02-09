Culture Wars

Even if we believe "objecting to shitty banh mi in the college cafeteria" and "objecting to a Puerto Rican singer doing the Superbowl halftime" are somehow equivalent complaints from the Left and Right, it is important to note that Obama was not loudly objecting to the banh mi, something we only heard about because notionally liberal media outlets were including it in their Wokes Gone Wild coverage
Needless to say, that coverage was not on the side of wokes.
The people who spent a decade thinking occasionally misguided (if they even were) college students were a threat to civilization are absurd and also they run our prestige publications.