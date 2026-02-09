Any Dems who attend are just spraying themselves with loser stench.
This year, President Donald Trump is adjusting the guest list for the long, bipartisan tradition. Democratic governors have been excluded from the business meeting, and two of those governors, Wes Moore of Maryland and Jared Polis of Colorado, were not invited to the dinner, according to a source familiar with the matter.
“We are disappointed in the administration’s decision to make it a partisan occasion this year,” interim National Governors Association CEO Brandon Tatum said in a statement.
He added: “To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration.”
...
With Moore and Polis disinvited from the dinner, two Democratic officials said several governors were re-evaluating whether they planned to attend.
If "not going" isn’t 100% obvious then they are useless.