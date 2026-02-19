This month Accenture started to collect data on individual weekly log-ins to its AI tools for some senior employees.I have no idea what any of that means. Neither does the person who wrote it (Spicy Clippy wrote it, I know).
“Use of our key tools will be a visible input to talent discussions” during this summer’s leadership-level promotion decisions, the email said. The New York-listed group says it has more than 550,000 people trained in generative AI.
The tools include AI Refinery, which Accenture said helped companies “turn raw AI technology into useful business solutions”, along with SynOps, an “innovative human-machine operating ‘engine’ that optimises the synergy of data, applied intelligence, digital technologies and talent to help organisations transform business operations”.
Egyptian Cotton
They spent a bunch of money on this crap and you are going to eat it even if it chokes you to death.
