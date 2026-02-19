It turns out changing the answers AI tools give other people can be as easy as writing a single, well-crafted blog post almost anywhere online. The trick exploits weaknesses in the systems built into chatbots, and it's harder to pull off in some cases, depending on the subject matter. But with a little effort, you can make the hack even more effective. I reviewed dozens of examples where AI tools are being coerced into promoting businesses and spreading misinformation. Data suggests it's happening on a massive scale.Like every flaw with these things, it isn't "weaknesses," it's just design. This is what they are.
tired: SEO optimization for ads wired: AI optimization for propaganda