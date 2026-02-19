Thursday, February 19, 2026

They Feed It Everything

A sign of an obvious problem years ago was when tech weirdos made clear that the important thing was feeding their Spicy Clippies as much language as possible - including reddit shitposts - instead of having any kind of quality control. I think (?) they thought if they fed it enough they would create God somehow, instead of just creating a bullshit machine.
It turns out changing the answers AI tools give other people can be as easy as writing a single, well-crafted blog post almost anywhere online. The trick exploits weaknesses in the systems built into chatbots, and it's harder to pull off in some cases, depending on the subject matter. But with a little effort, you can make the hack even more effective. I reviewed dozens of examples where AI tools are being coerced into promoting businesses and spreading misinformation. Data suggests it's happening on a massive scale.
Like every flaw with these things, it isn't "weaknesses," it's just design. This is what they are.

tired: SEO optimization for ads wired: AI optimization for propaganda
by Atrios at 14:30