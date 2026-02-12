Florida Tunnels

I am no expert on Florida geology, but...
Elon Musk’s tunneling firm The Boring Company was tapped Wednesday to plow connections among Universal’s Orlando theme parks.
The board of the Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District, a special purpose district encompassing Universal properties, voted to begin contract negotiations with Musk’s firm to design and build the infrastructure improvements, following a monthslong competition.
The Boring Company was one of three bidders, alongside V2R and Sunshine Connection Partners. It is best known for its expertise in underground tunnels, having dug the “Vegas Loop” transportation network in Las Vegas, Nevada.