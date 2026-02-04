Hannah and Daniel Neeleman's Ballerina Farm has reportedly paused its sale of raw milk following health concerns discovered this past summer.
In recent years, the influencer couple has built a business around their viral content shared to millions of followers across social channels. The Ballerina Farm brand — which is named for Hannah's past pursuits as a Juilliard-trained dancer — sells frozen meat products, pantry products, kitchenware and more goods related to baking and cooking.
In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Daniel says that the Ballerina Farm has come to better understand the process behind making consumable unpasteurized dairy products.
"Producing raw milk takes careful planning from a facility and infrastructure standpoint. Unfortunately, we learned this after the fact. The way our dairy was built is ideal for pasteurized dairy products," he says. "We do plan in the future to construct a second dairy made specifically for raw milk products. The state of Utah requires daily testing and any Raw Milk sold from our stand passed."
