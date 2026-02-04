Wednesday, February 04, 2026

Zones of Interest

Some people aren't big fans of concentration camps being built near them.  From a hearing in Surprise, Arizona.


Highlighting the speaker who stood in front of the Surprise mayor and told him to consider what the Mayor of Ohrdruf must’ve thought before he died by suicide: “He might have thought ‘how is this my fault I had no jurisdiction over this’ maybe he said ‘this site was not subject to local zoning.’”

[Jake Tapper bursts through the wall, like the Kool-Aid Man, to yell at me for using the term "concentration camp" to refer to concentration camps.]
