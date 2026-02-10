Nobody Knows In America

Being in SoCal at the moment, the freaking out about Spanish is very "funny." One thing about East Coast big metro provincialism is the people (liberals and conservatives) who live there think diversity and multiculturalism are uniquely East Coast things.
Painting with a very broad brush here, but diverse (Latino, Asian) populations and their culture presences are much more integrated and visible generally here than on the East Coast, and that's the case in other non-NYC/DC metro parts of the country as well. That isn't unique to supposedly liberal California, either.