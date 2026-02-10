And Is That True

The tech billionaire, who aims to launch an initial public offering for the newly combined company this year, argues that vast fleets of satellites powered by solar energy and cooled by the vacuum of space will become the cheapest way to generate AI computing power. Musk believes this will happen within the next three years.
Ah, yes, cooled by the vacuum of space, notable for lack of its conduction and convection and of course unimpeded solar radiation exposure much of the time.
You don't actually freeze instantly when your spacesuit gets a hole, though it is very unpleasant in other ways!