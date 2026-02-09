People Didn't Actually Vote For This

I say it to point out that Trump does not have any kind of popular mandate for what is happening. You can think they were racist idiots for this, and generally cruel still, but plenty of Trump supporters truly believed that the country was filled with violent criminal "illegals" and that this was the problem Trump would be "solving."
Less than 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in President Trump's first year back in the White House had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by CBS News.People believe stupid things about immigration and immigrants. They believe that the solutions to these fake problems are something other than what they are. Again, that isn't a defense of them, mostly, but that people love the idea of removing all of those criminals that Joe Biden brought in to rape your wives, and illegally vote for Democrats does not mean they love "this."