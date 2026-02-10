Peter Navarro: "The jobs report comes out tomorrow. We have to revise our expectations down significantly for what a monthly job number should look like ... Wall Street has to adjust for the fact that we're deporting millions of illegals out of the job market."— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 10, 2026 at 2:19 PM
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
So They All Know What The Number Is
Trumpers and affiliated are all panicked about the jobs numbers. I suppose they could just be guessing, but I'm so old I remember when any hint that government data would be broadly disseminated before the official release would have been treated as a nuclear event by economists.
