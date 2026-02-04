What's This All About Then

Fifty-five-year-old Ori Solomon faces charges in both state and federal court after investigators seized guns, passports, and uncovered details about the alleged illegal biolab tied to a man who is currently in federal custody.
So far, in Clark County, Solomon faces one felony count of improper disposal of hazardous waste — specifically, hydrochloric acid. The charge comes under a Nevada law governing "weapons of mass destruction, lethal agents, toxins and delivery systems."
Solomon is also facing federal gun charges after authorities found bullets and at least six firearms during a search of his Las Vegas home on Saturday.
Police and court records reveal Solomon is an Israeli citizen who was admitted into the U.S. on a non-immigrant visa, which is valid until May. That visa prohibits him from having guns.
