In Your Hearts, You Know Pete Hegseth Is Right

Or, more specifically, I correctly see "nice, polite racism with a veneer of research," and anyone who hides behind it, as worse than gutter racism/racists. That you have tried to make your racism clever makes it worse!
Everyone who joined in the attacks on "DEI" knew what they were doing and knew the consequences would be the purging of minorities from any position of influence and power. Don't let them pretend they thought it was about anything else.
Everyone who joined in the attacks on "DEI" knew what they were doing and knew the consequences would be the purging of minorities from any position of influence and power. Don't let them pretend they thought it was about anything else.
Oh it's just about fairness, says Mr. Trust Fund boy.