Anyone Got A Plan?

Rubio is begging someone to unshit Trump's bed.
Rubio acknowledged that Tehran might continue to hold a stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported.
“One of the immediate challenges we’re going to face is an Iran that may decide that they want to set up a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
That scenario is “dangerous to the world, and it’s important that the world have a plan to confront it,” Rubio added.
Maybe if we ask Greenland nicely.