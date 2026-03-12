Iran Expert Signing On

I am not, obviously, but unlike most of the Trumpers, I probably could point to Iran on an unlabeled map.
You know Hegseth fired or sidelined anybody competent (or they extracted themselves), anybody who said anything other than, "boom boom kill kill win win."
"Real men go to Tehran" was long the mantra of the real nutters, none of whom would ever actually go to Tehran, of course.
I don't claim to have any insight about what will happen. My opinion on this stuff is of equivalent value to any random guy down at the bar. But it doesn't seem to be certain that Iran will offer any kind of face-saving (for Trump) "surrender" that he will demand.
They know very well that you can't make any deals with President Deals.