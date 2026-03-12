I haven't yet seen how this is all the fault of people trying to move us off fossil fuels, but I'm sure it's coming. Probably Yglesias will provide.
Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said all U.S. military bases in the Middle East should close immediately as those bases will be attacked, in his first public statement since being appointed.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz maritime passage should be continued as a “tool to pressure the enemy,” he said, in televised comments translated by Reuters. Oil prices extended gains following the comments.