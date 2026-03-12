Thursday, March 12, 2026

Just Buy Some Insurance

Trump is Trump, but clearly the people around him pushed this idea before having any clue what it would entail (or if it would be workable at all).
Another reality is that the insurance safety net doesn’t address the core reason ships aren’t sailing, according to shipowners and insurance brokers.

“It’s more about the safety of the crews rather than taking on insurance for damages,” said Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive of Capital Clean Energy Carriers, which runs more than 20 LNG carriers.

Insurance for ships in the region is readily available, with offers being made but not taken up, according to brokers. “Lloyd’s is open for business,” said Marcus Baker, global head of marine and cargo at insurance broker Marsh.
Maybe the Fox News crew will volunteer for this mission.
by Atrios at 11:30