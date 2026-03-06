Later, Assholes

Never posted about this positive news from Tuesday.
North Carolina Democrats who’ve crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans since Donald Trump returned to office were handed resounding defeats last night in the state’s early, benchmark primary, the Charlotte Observer reports.
At least four Democrats who supported measures to ban trans student-athletes from play, support ICE, and declare a gender binary in line with the president’s demonization of the LGBTQ+ community went down to defeat, some by extraordinary margins for incumbent lawmakers.
These are state, not national, Dems, but I do think the incredibly disheartening thing about 2025 versus 2017 was that "siding with Donald Trump is bad, probably" was the CW in 2017, while "the American people are demanding that we be more like Donald Trump and try to work with him" was the initial consensus in 2025.
Sure he won the popular vote this time but, my brothers in Christ, could you not understand that he was historically unpopular when he started office? And that likelihood of Donald Trump becoming more popular was not very high?
(Gallup approval ratings)