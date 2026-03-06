Says It All

The interview captures that Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH) is too stupid to tie his shoes, but he is just expressing badly the basic reasoning of decades of justifications for every stupid Middle-East-and-adjacent (Libya) military adventure.
And the subheading is nicely done.
The other part (in the interview) is a repeat of the basic Sensible pundit view from the Bush era which was, "Do I trust George Bush not to fuck this up? Certainly. not. But we should do it anyway, you traitorous hippie." Applied to Trump now, of course.
I don't think the too much Dem support (any support is too much, you can argue about how much there is, actual and obscured) for this has much to do with electoral considerations. But, as was the case in the Iraq era, the independents and Republicans who might vote for Democrats are the ones who are against this shit.
And, unlike then, this shit is already not popular.