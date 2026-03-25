The four-day poll, completed on Monday, showed 36% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, down from 40% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week.Still I think various 'fever will break, good Republicans in the Senate will step up' fantasies won't happen no matter how low the numbers go. I could be wrong!
...
Americans' views on Trump soured significantly with regard to his stewardship over the economy and the cost of living, as gasoline prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28. Just 25% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the cost of living, an issue that was at the center of his 2024 presidential election campaign.
Only 29% of the country approves of Trump's economic stewardship, the lowest rating in either of Trump's presidential administrations and lower than any economic approval rating of his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden. Voters' worries about the economy and specifically the rising cost of living were a significant factor in Biden's loss and Trump campaigned on a promise to create a vibrant economy.
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
MAGA FLOOR BREACHED
I'd say 36% is about the bottom until you start cutting into the really hardcore Republicans. The poll # on the economy suggests that could happen, soon.
by Atrios at 10:30