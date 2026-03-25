Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Speaking of Good Republicans

Booker: "There are really good people in the Senate on both sides of the aisle, and I have these private conversations with my colleagues about what's wrong. But they're afraid or unwilling to say these things publicly. And that is the crisis that we're in. It's a crisis of conviction."

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— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 24, 2026 at 6:02 PM
You just explained why they are bad people, Cory, right there in the next sentence.

One politician skill is the ability to somewhat convincingly tell people what they want to hear. It's "funny" that journalists and elected Democrats are the easiest marks for that.
by Atrios at 11:30