Speaking of Good Republicans

You just explained why they are bad people, Cory, right there in the next sentence.
Booker: "There are really good people in the Senate on both sides of the aisle, and I have these private conversations with my colleagues about what's wrong. But they're afraid or unwilling to say these things publicly. And that is the crisis that we're in. It's a crisis of conviction."— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 24, 2026 at 6:02 PM
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One politician skill is the ability to somewhat convincingly tell people what they want to hear. It's "funny" that journalists and elected Democrats are the easiest marks for that.