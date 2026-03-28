So Many Big Beautiful Boats Of Oil

It sounds like some of his advisors were feeding him nonsense to try to talk him down a bit. Oh, sir, they've gifted you with many big beautiful boats.
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Iran allowed ten oil tankers flying the Pakistani flag through the Strait of Hormuz in the passing week.
No evidence to support this claim has been found. According to available information, only one tanker flying a Pakistani flag went through the strait – almost two weeks ago, in a widely reported incident.