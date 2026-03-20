The Crisis In High Education

The University of Minnesota’s new tagline — “Leave a Future” — is leaving people scratching their heads.Somebody explained this well to me. For a top admin, the "initiative" is like "the book" for humanities professors, in that it's your ticket to the next promotion/job.
...
Officials from the U were unavailable to comment for this story. The U’s foundation, which paid for the majority of $15 million contract with marketing firm Rise and Shine and Partners to help the U with branding over five years, also did not respond to a request for comment. Rise and Shine and Partners said it could not comment on active work.
"Led a $15 million initiative to rebrand the university for the 21st century."
Except nobody really cares what the initiative is, or if it did anything useful, because the admin is off (hopefully) to the next more lucrative job. You just have to make it sound expensive and fancy.