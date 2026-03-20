Sure Why Not

I would expect nothing less.
Resurfaced comments made by Gregg Phillips, the head of FEMA's Office of Response and Recovery, have sparked concern about the new leader's competency and mental state.
Phillips, a conservative activist who spread voter fraud conspiracies, was appointed to lead the federal government's storm disaster response under the Department of Homeland Security in December. Previously, he oddly claimed that he involuntarily teleported to a Waffle House in Georgia that was 50 miles away.
“Teleporting is no fun,” Phillips said on one podcast last year. “It was real.”
My addition to "everybody is 12" theory is "everybody is 12 and blasted out of their minds on various things."