The Lies We Tell

I don't think any of the Trumpers - Pete included - are people you would expect to have much concern for the truth, but having to (you can always resign, of course) go out there every day and lie for the boss will quickly erode any resistance they might have had. And, like Trump, they soon feel no need to distinguish between lies and truth.
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met privately Wednesday with the families of six service members who died in the Iran war and, in a press briefing the next morning, said the message he got was consistent and supportive.
“What I heard through tears, through hugs, through strength and through unbreakable resolve was the same from family after family. They said, ‘Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done,’” Hegseth said.
One of the people he met at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware was Charles Simmons. His 28-year-old son, Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, was among the six crew members killed when their refueling plane crashed in Iraq last week.
Simmons recalled his exchange differently.
“I can’t speak for the other families. When he spoke to me, that was not something we talked about,” he told NBC News in an interview Thursday.