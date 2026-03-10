Vibe Coding

But the problems of setting things loose without careful oversight, and the snowballing that can happen when nobody actually looks too carefully at what it is doing as it iterates, are obvious.
Amazon’s ecommerce business has summoned a large group of engineers to a meeting on Tuesday for a “deep dive” into a spate of outages, including incidents tied to the use of AI coding tools.The online retail giant said there had been a “trend of incidents” in recent months, characterised by a “high blast radius” and “Gen-AI assisted changes” among other factors, according to a briefing note for the meeting seen by the FT.