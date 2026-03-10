Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Vibe Coding

I am sure that AI tools are genuinely useful for coding.  I needed about 12 lines of code to replace a widget on this site that broke for some reason, and it took me 90 seconds and two prompts with one of the tools (forget which). I couldn't have done it myself.

But the problems of setting things loose without careful oversight, and the snowballing that can happen when nobody actually looks too carefully at what it is doing as it iterates, are obvious

Amazon’s ecommerce business has summoned a large group of engineers to a meeting on Tuesday for a “deep dive” into a spate of outages, including incidents tied to the use of AI coding tools.

The online retail giant said there had been a “trend of incidents” in recent months, characterised by a “high blast radius” and “Gen-AI assisted changes” among other factors, according to a briefing note for the meeting seen by the FT.
by Atrios at 11:30