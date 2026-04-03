In the minutes after his vehicle overturned on a narrow Jupiter Island, Florida, road, Tiger Woods said he was on the phone with President Donald Trump, according to newly released body camera video.I am not saying that this means Donald is human, akshually, but I didn't think he was capable of it at all.
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“I feel so badly He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know,” Trump said shortly after Woods’ incident. “A very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty.”
Friday, April 03, 2026
Friends In High Places
What struck me is that this was the closest I have ever heard Donald express genuine sympathy for the struggle of someone else.
by Atrios at 10:30