WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken steps to block or delay promotions for more than a dozen Black and female senior officers across all four branches of the military, some of whom are seen as having been targeted because of their race, gender or perceived affiliation with Biden administration policies or officials, according to nine U.S. officials familiar with the process.Hegseth is just correcting the wrongs that you all said were there. Oh no we meant all those other unqualified black people in key positions, not THOSE ones.
Friday, April 03, 2026
They Got What They Wanted
Don't let anyone who made any noises about "DEI" or "critical race theory" or "affirmative action" or whatever the trendy phrase happened to be at the time feign shock at what Hegseth is doing. This is they world the wanted.
by Atrios at 11:40