We are ruled by people who were like my middle school cohort - almost everything you do means you're "gay" (effeminate, not a real man, etc.).
Continuing to address military culture, Cao said the services needed “meat eaters” instead of “leaf eaters.”
A funny thing about getting older is you see the same fads return again and again, with the details and justifications changing. The usual aesthetic of "meat eating is manly" has been bolstered by the "keto" and high protein diet fads, especially for wannabe muscleheads.
Aesthetics of masculinity aside, the one bit of diet advice which is likely more important than any other, at least in the context of a typical American diet, is: almost everybody needs to eat more fiber.
Certainly more than none!