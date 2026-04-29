At Least The War Is Over

Here in Ye Old Blogosphere, we've long joked that the political press are like 6-year-olds playing soccer, just chasing wherever the ball is kicked, but it's quite funny that a major international military and economic crisis can be largely forgotten because of a minor security incident where they were all assembled.*
*And, yes, a guy with guns - in America! - who didn't fire a shot (almost certainly) and didn't get through security is an extremely minor security incident, even if the Secret Service started shooting.