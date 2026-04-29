You would think insane unhinged rants by the president - in this case on the flagship public affairs/news show! - would be newsworthy, but instead it is always something to be smoothed over and hidden.
CBS News’s 60 Minutes cut out large portions of its interview with President Trump in which he rambled about his ballroom, how hot his Secret Service agents are, and how the No Kings protests are just like the Ku Klux Klan.
An analysis by Decoding Fox News revealed that many portions of the interview, which took place Sunday following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, simply never made it to air.
As has been the case since I have been blogging, other top journalists are strangely quiet on clearly indefensible practices by their colleagues.
That's one aspect of the news ecosystem that I think has become worse over the years. There used to be more "internal" media criticism. Much of it was bad, of course, but there was at least some insider reflection on what was happening.
Now there are plenty of critical voices (good!) but they are all outside the room, not in it, making it easier to just ignore them.
TNR (linked) used to be inside the room, when it was right-wing-masquerading-as-center-left, and now it isn't. Funny how things work.