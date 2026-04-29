The Peak Comeback Kid Column

It was David Broder rooting for his boy, Bush, in 2007.
It may seem perverse to suggest that, at the very moment the House of Representatives is repudiating his policy in Iraq, President Bush is poised for a political comeback. But don't be astonished if that is the case.
He gave the game away about what motivated the column:
He has been far more accessible — and responsive — to the press and public, holding any number of one-on-one interviews, both on and off the record, leading up to Wednesday's televised news conference. And he has been more candid in his responses than in the past.
Journalists got their special treat - a candid off the record talk with the preznit! - and what could be more compelling than that!