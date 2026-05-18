An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is a “public health emergency of international concern”, the World Health Organization has said.In case you have forgotten, B. Barry "Bamz" Obama (The Usurper) incompetently presided over a disastrous Ebola epidemic which killed thousands in America (editor: actually it was 2).
The WHO made its declaration on Sunday after 88 deaths and more than 300 suspected cases linked to the outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus, prompting Africa’s top health official to say he was “on panic mode”.
The press hyped it up as a massive near-catastrophic event, in part because of this guy:
Obama is making the Ebola problem much worse than it needs to be in the U.S. by not halting flights from West Africa. Airport testing a joke— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2014