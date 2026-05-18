WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered on the National Mall on Sunday for a day of prayer, worship music and patriotic speeches for an event celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary that supporters hail as a public affirmation of faith in America but critics view as an exclusionary display that blurs the line between religion and politics.
Monday, May 18, 2026
I Can't Wait For You To Go To Hell
I don't have too much patience even for genuine "trying to save souls" evangelicals, but I recognize that can come from somewhat well-intentioned people, unlike the "I can't wait to be raptured so I can smugly watch the unbelievers burn" types.
by Atrios at 14:30