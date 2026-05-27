Absolutely Fab

An eclectic mix of entertainers is poised to join a massive bash on the National Mall marking America’s 250th birthday, which is being billed as a “once-in-a-generation celebration.”
Country music star Martina McBride, rappers Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” singers C+C Music Factory and rocker Bret Michaels are among the artists slated to perform at the Great American State Fair, organizers announced Wednesday.
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Other performers include “Brick House” funk band the Commodores, rapper Young MC, pop duo Milli Vanilli and R&B group Morris Day and the Time, with additional artists to be announced.
Duo?
I do find it quite incredible that even the MAGA faithful can't pretend the 250th is gonna be a major thing. A few years ago I imagined it would be.