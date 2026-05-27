When's The Last Time You Had A Three Hour Medical Exam

I'm not saying that means It's about to happen, but most of us never get this!
The 79-year-old president spent more than three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what the White House described as preventive medical and dental checkups. It was Trump’s fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since he returned to office for a second term, and it comes as he tries to project strength ahead of midterm elections that will test his sway with voters.
In a social media post after the visit, Trump said that he had just finished his “6 month physical” and that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”
Certainly not if otherwise healthy! Not including "sitting endless in the waiting room" of course.