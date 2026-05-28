The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the 82-year-old former magazine writer who accused Donald J. Trump of sexual assault, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Ok next paragraph.
Ms. Carroll won a $5 million civil judgment against Mr. Trump that he had sexually abused and defamed her, which the president last November asked the Supreme Court to overturn. She also won a $83.3 million civil judgment against him in another defamation case.
Then back again, later:
Ms. Carroll’s accusations are among the most severe leveled against the president, and he has long sought to demean and discredit her.