I do not get the craving for bunker life, or the belief that you could survive "armageddon" for very long even with the best preparation.
There are 575 of them, clustered on a former munitions depot near South Dakota’s Black Hills and billed as “The Largest Survival Community on Earth.” The pitch: Ride out nuclear war, the next pandemic or societal collapse in relative comfort.
Yet for many residents, the dream has soured. The threat hasn’t come from Armageddon, but from friction that resembles a suburban homeowners’ association battle.
Lawsuits, countersuits and disputes are piling up over septic systems, property taxes, off-leash dogs and a growing list of community rules. The legal skirmishing has reached the state supreme court—twice. Promised amenities, including a restaurant bunker, a pool bunker and a horse-stable bunker, have yet to materialize. Guns have been drawn, and there have been offers to settle things with fists. The developer denies wrongdoing and says complaints come from a few malcontents.
This is the problem:
“My vision is to see xPoint become a thriving community of people who want safety in this increasingly crazy world we live in,” Dante Vicino said. He noted that about a third of the units were leased and a few dozen occupied full-time. “The lawsuits have been a real pain, but we’re not set back at all,” he said.
You are marketing to people who fundamentally reject community! What do you expect is going to happen?