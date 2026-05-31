The US and Iran are far from any agreement at the moment, says Mohammad Eslami, a professor at the University of Tehran.
“Donald Trump is trying to reduce the pressure on the global market and also reduce the pressure on the American equity market. However, the realities on the ground and the realities at the negotiating table are far from any agreement right now,” Eslami told Al Jazeera, speaking from Tehran.
“The Americans are still addicted to their fantasies regarding their requests of irreversible actions from the Iranians while they cannot offer irreversible actions to the Iranians. So I think that the situation is very fragile.”
Sunday, May 31, 2026
At Least The War Is Over
by Atrios at 11:30