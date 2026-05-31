More Like This

I don't have much hope that there will ultimately be justice in this case as there are too many obvious hurdles, but it is important to put some fear of consequences into ICE agents.
Law enforcement officials on Friday arrested an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent accused of shooting a Venezuelan immigrant this year and lying about it.
The agent, Christian J. Castro, 52, was caught in Texas after investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tracked him down, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, which had charged him this month with four counts of second-degree assault. He faces an additional charge of filing a false police report.
That they are all operating under the belief that there could be no consequences has been a bit of a problem!