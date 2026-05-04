But I Thought He Was So Competent

A problem with insider stories about Hegseth is that, as with Kash Patel, nothing would be surprising. Yah he's a stupid racist asshole who sucks.
Since Trump returned to office in January last year, Pete Hegseth, the rumbustious defense secretary who has made it his mission to remake a military ethos he denounced as “woke”, has fired or forcibly retired 24 generals and senior commanders, with no performance-related reason given.
About 60% have been Black or female, an approach seemingly driven by the administration’s proclaimed onslaught against “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) hires”.
OK this, from the self-proclaimed Alpha Male, is funny though:
Pentagon staff have been surprised to see him accompanied to official meetings by his wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer who frequently sits at the back during such encounters.