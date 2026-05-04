Somewhere After Midnight In My Wildest Fantasy

Rudy Giuliani is in critical condition.
It will probably be illegal to say mean things about him when he dies, so now is a good moment to remember that not only was he one of the most loathsome individuals in public life at the time, but all of the details of that were fully known to every relevant American journalist then.
But after 9/11, they needed a hero, so they created the character of Rudy 9/11, something which required deliberately ignoring all of his 9/11-related unheroic deeds. Great job, everybody.