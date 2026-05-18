After around two hours of deliberation, the jury has reached a unanimous verdict in Musk v. Altman, the tech trial of the year. The group found that two claims were barred by the statute of limitations, and a third failed thanks to the dismissal of one of these.
The jury here is an advisory jury, meaning the group is installed solely to offer another opinion to the judge, and its verdict is technically not legally binding. Ultimately, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is the ultimate legal authority — and she accepted the decision.
The jury found that Musk’s claim for breach of charitable trust was barred by the statute of limitations, and the claim that Microsoft aided and abetted such a breach failed with it. Restitution is also barred by the statute of limitations, the jury found.
Monday, May 18, 2026
Can They Both Lose
They sort of did. Musk obviously lost the suit, but on a "technicality" so Altman wasn't exactly exonerated.
by Atrios at 15:30