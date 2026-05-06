Much Shorter Than A Scaramucci

But I was told that the US had control.
The US operation to guide stranded vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will be paused for a "short period of time", President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening.
Trump said that "Project Freedom", which began days earlier, would be halted by "mutual agreement" because "great progress" had been made toward a deal with Iran.
Project Freedom is over already. The writers are getting too cute.
Good chance something not great happened that we aren't being told about. Could be related to this!
Trump humiliated Rubio by having him defend Project Freedom to the hilt at a presser today, only to unilaterally suspend the “project” this evening
Per the Eurasia Group, Trump pulled the plug on it because 1) Iran sank a South Korean tanker and nearly took out two other ships despite US naval protection, and 2) Trump was informed by a liaison to the international shipping insurance consortium that none of their members would support it without Iran agreeing not to shoot.
I think they disabled the Korean tanker and didn't sink it but...
They're floating another deal that no one has agreed to. Stock market goes zoom!