Monday, May 18, 2026

Serial Killers

I suppose he gets less respectful deference than he used to, but for a long time Lindsey Graham was one of the Serious Foreign Policy Guys that would show up on 3 Sunday shows every week, simultaneously, to explain to the dazzled host that, once again, the only serious option is to Kill'em All.
The top Republican senator has urged Trump to “hurt” Iran until it agrees to US terms in nuclear negations, including launching attacks on its energy sites.

Graham’s call came despite international law prohibiting attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

“The energy infrastructure is their soft under belly,” he told the NBC broadcaster. “If you go back to the fight, I’d put energy on top of the list.”
Just as not all people who work with children are pedophiles, not all people in top government are serial killers. But if you did want to kill as many people as possible, wouldn't you aim to position yourself high in government, somewhere?

Similarly, if you were really into genocide, wouldn't you consider cleverly make your brand "genocide is bad" while positioning yourself to faciliate global atrocities?
by Atrios at 10:30