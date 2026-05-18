The top Republican senator has urged Trump to “hurt” Iran until it agrees to US terms in nuclear negations, including launching attacks on its energy sites.Just as not all people who work with children are pedophiles, not all people in top government are serial killers. But if you did want to kill as many people as possible, wouldn't you aim to position yourself high in government, somewhere?
Graham’s call came despite international law prohibiting attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.
“The energy infrastructure is their soft under belly,” he told the NBC broadcaster. “If you go back to the fight, I’d put energy on top of the list.”
Similarly, if you were really into genocide, wouldn't you consider cleverly make your brand "genocide is bad" while positioning yourself to faciliate global atrocities?